5-year-old Rayan rescued from well in Morocco.

Teams in Morocco have recovered the body of 5-year-old Rayan from the well he had fallen down 5 days ago



Rescue teams in Morocco have this evening, Saturday, February 5, finally reached the body of a 5-year-old boy who had been trapped down a well for the past five days. Rayan had fallen down the 32-metre (100ft) deep hole, and operators have been racing against the clock to reach him ever since.

Sadly they were too late to help him. Shortly after his body was found, the Royal House of Morocco confirmed his death. A live television broadcast showed him being brought out on a stretcher, covered in yellow sheets, placed in the back of an ambulance, and driven away.

Rayan’s dramatic spell underground began last Tuesday 1, when he fell into the deep well located well located near Ighran, not far from the town of Bab Berred, in the province of Chefchaouen, in northern Morocco.

He apparently fell into the well while his father was doing some work, telling news site le360, “In that one moment I took my eyes off him, the little one fell into the well. I haven’t slept a wink”.

Wassima Kharchich, his mother, had earlier told Moroccan media, “The whole family went out to look for him then we realised that he’d fallen down the well. I pray and beg God that he comes out of that well alive and safe. Please God, ease my pain and his, in that hole of dust”.

Oxygen and water had been supplied to the little boy through tubes and bottles that were lowered down into hole, but with no real certainty that the boy was able to use them. Images from a camera that was fed down inside the well yesterday, showed that the boy was still alive, but bloodied.

A team of rescuers, led by Abdelhadi Tamrani, had been drilling a tunnel horizontal to the well. Their task was made all the more perilous by the danger of loose soil falling in on top of them.

Work had been progressing slowly, “We have about two metres left to finish the excavation of the horizontal tunnel, hoping not to have to face rocks again”, Tamrani had explained earlier today.

At dawn today, a large rock had reportedly hindered their work. According to local authorities, after three hours of effort, they were able to overcome it with the help of small electrical equipment to avoid cracks or collapse, as reported by elmundo.es.

