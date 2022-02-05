Body found in Valladolid confirmed to be missing Esther López

Police sources have confirmed that the body found on Saturday, February 5, in Valladolid is Esther López, who had been missing since January 13.

The body found on a plot of land in Traspinedo, Valladolid, by a man who was out for a walk has been confirmed to be that of Esther López, the 35-year-old woman who had been missing since January 13.

Agents from the Guardia Civil have cut off numerous access routes into Traspinedo and have been working since first thing this morning on identifying the remains found.

Esther disappeared in the early hours of January 13, when, according to one of her friends, she got out of her car after two in the morning. Ten days later, Ramón G. known as El Manitas, was arrested.

The police officers collected the suspect from his home and took him to the police station, where he underwent an intense interrogation. At the same time, they began to search his house, located one kilometre away from the restaurant La Maña, where Esther’s mobile phone had had signal for the last time, on the N-122 motorway.

The police also searched his vehicle. Both searches went on over several days, but there were no significant findings. The suspect was detained for three days and the judge extended his arrest for another 72 hours at the request of the investigators. After this time, he was released.

The Guardia Civil then interrogated the two friends who had been with Esther in the hours before her disappearance: Carlos, known to his friends as Carolo, and Óscar, the man who dropped her off near the restaurant La Maña, three kilometres away from the urban centre of Traspinedo.

Óscar changed his statement three times, initially saying that Esther had gotten out of the car because she was angry, as she wanted to continue partying and he did not want to go with her. He later changed this story and said that he had left her there because she had arranged for someone else to pick her up from that point.

Since January 13, the Guardia Civil had been searching for clues in the search for Esther in the home and car of El Manitas, who, until now, had been the main suspect.

The mayor of Traspinedo, Javier Fernández, has expressed his sorrow upon hearing that the body had been found. “It is very sad that after so many days spent searching she has been found like that,” he said. He also said that it was strange that she was found in that spot, an area that had already been searched. This indicates that the body was probably left there only hours before it was discovered.

