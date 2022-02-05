Australia PM Morrison called liar and hypocrite

In a tumultuous week of Australian politics, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he accepted the apology from Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce who call him “a hypocrite and a liar”. Morrison said he had also rejected his offer to resign.

The deputy prime minister, who heads the junior partner in Morrison’s coalition government, said in a leaked message from last year that he had never trusted Morrison.

“He is a hypocrite and a liar from my observations and that is over a long time,” Joyce wrote to a former staffer of Morrison’s Liberal Party. The staffer had alleged sexual assault by a colleague.

The remarks have shaken Morrison’s support as he gets ready to call a federal election, something he must do by May. Morrison’s ratings have fallen dramatically over his handling of the pandemic.

Joyce has told a news conference that: “I want to apologise to the prime minister … I should have never written the text that I did.

“My view from the backbench about the prime minister was based on assumption and commentary, not from a one-on-one working relationship.”

Joyce became deputy prime minister in 2021 as the leader of the National Party, not as Morrison’s appointee. Joyce’s party, which has the power to remove him as its leader, did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Morrison responded, “Relationships change over time. Politicians are human beings too. We all have our frailties and none of us are perfect.”

Joyce’s text message, first reported on Friday night by Nine Newspapers, was sent through a third party to former Liberal Party staffer Brittany Higgins. She had alleged that she was sexually assaulted in Parliament House in March 2019.

The political commotion comes just days after a controversy about an alleged exchange between senior Liberal Party members making derogatory remarks about Morrison.

Opposition Labour leader Anthony Albanese said it was “untenable” for Joyce to continue as deputy prime minister.

“I couldn’t care less that the Liberal Party members all don’t like each other,” Albanese said at a briefing. “What I do care about is the consequences of a government that is dysfunctional.”

The disclosure of the message that describes Morrison as a liar and hypocrite comes at a crucial time with parties readying themselves for an election later this year.

