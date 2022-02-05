A year of mild earthquakes and aftershocks for Almeria province

SPAIN’S National Geographic Institute (IGN) registered 3,810 earthquakes in the Alboran Sea between April 17 and December 31 last year.

The Alboran is the Mediterranean’s westernmost section between Spain and North Africa, and although the majority were mild tremors, many were felt in Almeria province, the IGN explained.

The most intense, registering 5.1 on the Richter scale on August 28, was felt in numerous towns along the coasts of Almeria, Malaga and Granada.

By the end of that same day, the IGN had recorded more than 10 further tremors followed by several others the next day.

Experts from the National Seismic Network, attached to the IGN, explained that the majority were the 5.1 earthquake’s aftershocks. These can continue for a month or more in an area like this that has numerous fault lines, they said.