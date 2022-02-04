Woman stopped at Ibiza airport carrying more than 700 Viagra tablets

The woman arriving in Ibiza from the Dominican Republic had more than 700 Viagra tablets hidden in her luggage



Guardia Civil officers on duty at Ibiza airport are investigating a woman as the alleged perpetrator of a drug-related crime against public health. They stopped the woman and she was found to be in possession of more than 700 Viagra tablets hidden on her person.

As reported by the force in a statement, the woman arrived at Ibiza airport this morning, Thursday, February 3, on a flight from the Dominican Republic. She was observed to be acting suspiciously as she passed through the controls, so the officers stopped her and questioned her.

After identifying the woman, a search of her luggage was carried out. During this search, the officers uncovered a hidden cache of Sidenafil Citrate, more commonly known as Viagra.

When questioned about the origin of these pills, the woman was hesitant, and could not provide any medical documentation that supported the use and transportation of said medications. In total, 768 pills hidden in the clothes were seized, as reported by 20minutos.es.