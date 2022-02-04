Steve Bruce has been confirmed as the new manager of West Bromwich Albion



Just three months after being sacked by Newcastle United, 61-year-old Steve Bruce is back in work, confirmed on Thursday, February 3 as the new manager of West Bromwich Albion. He will take over the Championship club on an 18-month contract, in the hope of returning them to the top-flight.

The baggies sacked their French coach Valerien Ismael after a run of four defeats in five matches, leaving them fifth in the table, with only goal difference separating them from a playoff spot.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to manage a club that has such great history and tradition. It is a club I obviously know well from my time in the Midlands, and I am already relishing the challenge of taking it forward”, commented Bruce.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“I did not envisage I would return to management this quickly, but once I got the phone call from Ron Gourlay, I knew I could not resist the challenge of getting this club back to where they want to be”, he continued.

Adding, “I am coming in with one aim, and that is to get Albion to the Premier League”.

With four previous promotions from the Championship already under his belt, under his guidance, a rapid return to the Premier League is clearly a distinct possibility.

His backroom team has already been formed, with his son Alex as coach. Stephen Clemence and Steve Agnew have been appointed as assistants, joining James Morrison and Gary Walsh at the Hawthorns.

“Steve is a highly-respected and experienced manager who has an impressive record of earning promotion to the Premier League”, said Ron Gourlay, the newly-appointed chief executive officer of West Brom.

“His excellent man-management skills, tactical nous, and ability to hit the ground running, were among the many reasons we decided he was the man to take us forward. Promotion remains our objective for this season, and we are confident that with Steve leading the club we have given ourselves every chance of achieving that goal”, he added.

Bruce will take charge of his first match next Wednesday 9, against his former club, Sheffield United, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.