Villa Ensign in Zurgena

A spacious, recently decorated villa of 129m2, with three beds, two baths, H&C air con throughout, 8m x 4m swimming pool on a walled garden of 600m2 with fantastic country views. Walking distance to a popular cafe / restaurant. Three to five mins drive (15 mins walk) to La Alfoquia village with shops and restaurants etc. Eight mins drive to Zurgena village,12 mins drive to Huercal-Overa and 25 mins drive to the coast at Mojacar.

The villa consists at the front of a covered and arched porch which makes a lovely outdoor sitting room. Next is the front door which leads in to the large living room with wood burning fire and H&C air con and forms the centre of the villa. Leading straight on is the covered porch / conservatory which makes another living room and dining room. This room has glazed, curtain doors and looks over the rear garden, swimming pool and country views.

Back in the living room… To the right is the spacious fitted kitchen with space for a small dining table. There is plenty of storage and work top space and looks over the rear garden and pool. Also on this side of the villa is the main bedroom with air con, built in wardrobes and ensuite shower room. We like to call this the West Wing.

To the left of the living room on the East Wing is an archway leading through to the two guest double bedrooms both with air con and built in wardrobes and the family shower room.

To the rear is the private garden which is totally paved for low maintenance and in the centre is the 8m x 4m swimming pool. There is also a wooden pergola / pool side bar and seating area. This area is great for entertaining and relaxing as around the pool there is plenty of room for sunbathing and entertaining etc.

Outside to the right side is a driveway for two cars plus a garden. To the front and left side are gravelled gardens.

Voss Homes is a British family-run business with offices in the thriving, market town of Huercal-Overa and the village of La Alfoquia. We specialise in selling properties around Huercal-Overa, Zurgena, La Alfoquia and Taberno. We look forward to helping you find your ideal property in Spain and supporting you in our after sales service.

