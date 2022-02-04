Twitter begins global test of new feature

Twitter begins a global test of a new feature.

SOCIAL media giants Twitter begins a global test of a new feature that they hope will rival other social platforms and improve user experience.

The social media company said Thursday, February 3 that it was still experimenting with downvotes as a way to give feedback on offensive or irrelevant tweets.

The feature, which is already used on Reddit, had previously received a limited test run last July which the company say garnered positive feedback. As a result, they are expanding a test to a worldwide selection of people who use the app.

“We are still in the learning stage of this experiment and are looking to gain a better understanding of how Reply Downvoting could help us better surface the most relevant content for people on Twitter in the future,” the company said in a statement.

A post on the app read: “We learned a lot about the types of replies you don’t find relevant and we’re expanding this test –– more of you on web and soon iOS and Android will have the option to use reply downvoting. Downvotes aren’t public, but they’ll help inform us of the content people want to see.”

So far, Twitter said, user feedback has been positive.

“A majority of our users shared that the reason they clicked the down arrow was either because the reply was perceived as offensive, or because they perceived it as not relevant, or both,” the company said.

