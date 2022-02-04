Tourism tax war brewing on the Costa Blanca and throughout the Valencia region

NOBODY in the Valencian Community wants a tourism tax.

The only exception are the minority partners in the regional government’s PSOE-Compromis-Podemos coalition who are forcing a vote in Les Corts, the regional parliament.

To prevent the tax from becoming a reality, representatives from all sectors of the tourist industry headed by Hosbec, which represents Valencian Community hoteliers, have created the www.noalatasaturistica.com platform to it.

Within 24 hours there were 1,400 signatures on the online document and one of them belonged to Francesc Colomer, a member of the regional government who heads the Valencian Community’s Tourist Board.

Colomer, from the PSOE party, makes no secret of his outright rejection of the tax in any form.

“Collecting signatures is a democratic gesture against a tax that I am opposed to. What’s more this has come during the sixth Covid wave,” Colomer said. “It is a totally ill-timed response that deals an emotional blow to a sector already beset by too many obstacles.”

Hosbec president Toni Mayor maintained that the tax demonstrated “contempt and scorn” for a sector that accounts for 15 per cent of the Valencian Community’s Gross Domestic Product.

“This is an industry that can never be relocated or manufactured in countries with lower overheads,” Mayor pointed out. “It is the source of our present and future prosperity.”