The price of electricity in Spain this Saturday, February 5.

The price of electricity in Spain this Saturday 5 will be 289 per cent higher than the same day last year



The price of electricity in Spain in the regulated market registers a decrease this Saturday, February 5, compared to Friday 4. The average price will be €0.25617/kWh, while on the previous day this average amounted to €0.30357/kWh.

Between 11am and 6pm will be the cheapest hours of the day, but from 6pm to 11pm will be the most expensive.

In the wholesale market, or ‘pool’, the average price of electricity will rise slightly this Saturday 5, after the falls of the last two days. It will rise 0.67 per cent compared to this Friday 4, although it will remain below €200/MWh.

According to data published by the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), collected by Europa Press, the average price of the ‘pool’ on Saturday will be €198.37/MWh, almost one euro more than the €197.03/MWh registered this Friday.

The prices of the ‘pool’ have a direct impact on the regulated rate – the so-called PVPC – to which almost 11 million consumers in the country are linked, and serve as a reference for the other 17 million who have contracted their supply in the market free.

Sharp rises in the electricity market in recent months are mainly explained by the high prices of gas in the markets and carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights, both currently at all-time highs.

Compared to a year ago, the price in the ‘pool’ for this Saturday will be 289% higher than the €50.99/MWh of February 5, 2021, as reported by abc.es.

