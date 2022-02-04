The 'Galician Rambo' is finally apprehended

The fugitive dubbed the ‘Galician Rambo’ has finally been arrested in north-west Spain



Guardia Civil officers in A Coruña have finally arrested 63-year-old Alfredo Sanchez Chacon, more popularly known as the ‘Galician Rambo’. The former legionnaire’s capture occurred at around 0.30am this Thursday, February 3. His arrest was made possible thanks to citizen collaboration.

The fugitive made the mistake this time of breaking into a house in the Loira parish, in the Coruña municipality of Valdoviño. As he tried to enter the property in O Calvario, through one of its windows, he had not counted on the two young men who were waiting for him inside.

They chased and overpowered the fugitive in O Cruceiro, and he was held until the Guardia Civil arrived. According to La Voz de Galicia, the two residents of Valdoviño who managed to apprehend the Galician ‘Rambo’ were the two children of the woman whose house he tried to enter.

It is reported that the two men notified a neighbouring Guardia Civil officer, who joined them after they had him cornered. His firing of two shots in the air subsequently calmed the man so that he could be arrested.

After his arrest, Chacon was taken to a hospital where he was treated for foot injuries that he had suffered after falling while being surprised in his robbery attempt.

Sanchez Chacon had been a wanted man since March of last year, after he had not returned to the prison where he was serving his sentence, in Monterroso, Lugo, after receiving a prison permit to leave temporarily.

He was convicted of the murder of a young man, but since his escape he had remained hidden in the mountains of the Ferrol region, as reported by 20minutos.es.

