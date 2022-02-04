The Covid Certificate will now remain valid until June 30, 2023

The European Commission proposed yesterday to extend the validity of the Covid certificate until June 30, 2023. This is one year longer than its current expiry date, due to the possibility of further variants of the disease. The document was due to only be a temporary tool to assist countries making the most of the summer tourist season, but the new wave of infection within the EU has encouraged the Commission to take this step.

According to a statement, “the virus is still prevalent in the EU and at this time it is not possible to determine the impact of a possible increase in infections in the second half of 2022 or the appearance of new variants.”

Brussels says the document has been a success since July 1 when the system was brought into place. More than 1,200 million certificates have been issued and it has become the standard document for worldwide use. The extension of the validity to June 30, 2023, is intended to continue helping travel within the bloc.

In the latest set of restrictions that have swept across Europe, many countries have decided to use the tool to restrict access to cultural shows, hotels, restaurants, gyms and other indoor spaces. Although Brussels does not have power over this usage, it does ask the European States that their internal legislation and the national expiration is aligned with the European rules.

The same was asked when the Commission decided to modify the validity of the Covid certificate to ensure people had received their booster doses. As of 1 February, the certificate runs out after 270 days after receiving the second dose of two jab vaccine systems. After this time has passed, people without the third shot can face similar restrictions to the unvaccinated.

