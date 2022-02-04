The Costa goes solar

AS wholesale energy costs go through the roof, more and more consumers across Spain are choosing to power their homes with solar PV panels.

Demand for solar panel installations has been on the rise since the infamous ‘sun tax’ was abolished back in 2018 but the more recent hike in energy prices, due to wholesale costs, has led to a spike in homeowners opting to take control of their own electricity generation with solar energy.

Martin Tye, CEO of green energy company, Mariposa Energía said: “We have seen enquiries for solar panel installations dramatically increase over the last few months. With the rising cost of electricity, consumers are realising the huge benefits that solar panels have to offer.

“By generating your own electricity with solar panels you will make huge savings and see a return on investment in just a few years. You will no longer be at the mercy of fluctuating energy costs or peak hours. You will have the flexibility to use your electricity as and when you want.”

The Mariposa Energía team take care of the whole process for their clients from the initial survey of the property to the design and the installation, as well as the registration paperwork.

All solar panel installations come with a 30-year fully comprehensive guarantee and maintenance support is provided although, as Martin Tye explains, solar panels require very little maintenance.

“Installing and using solar panels is a very simple and straightforward process,” Martin Tye said. “Each installation is tailor-made to suit the needs of the client based on their typical energy consumption and available space for panels and, once installed, only minimal maintenance is needed.”

And it’s not just the cost-savings that are motivating consumers to install solar panels, there is also the environmental aspect.

“It’s vital that we tackle climate change in order to protect the future of our planet. We are already seeing the effects of global warming with an increase in weather-related disasters, rising sea levels and crop failures across the planet. We must act now in order to slow the rate at which the planet is heating up,” Martin explained.

“Fossil fuels, traditionally used to produce electricity are one of the main contributing factors to global warming. By moving to solar energy we can cut the level of carbon emissions released into the atmosphere and do our bit for the environment.

“What’s more, solar is a renewable source of energy, meaning it will never run out. As long as the sun continues to shine we will always have a plentiful source of this green energy.”

To find out more about solar panel installations contact the friendly Mariposa Energía team on +34 951 120 830, by email at [email protected] or by visiting the website: www.mariposaenergia.es.