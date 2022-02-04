Rovi facility in Granada to produce Hipra vaccine

The Spanish Covid vaccine by Hipra will be produced in the Rovi facility in Granada province



Carolina Darias, the Spanish Minister of Health, insisted this Thursday, February 3 that the Government has “the best wishes and the best expectations” in the development of Hipra’s Covid-19 vaccine. This is the first vaccine to be developed in Spain, and is already in a phase III trial.

“We believe that it is going to be the European vaccine that we have all been waiting for, from prudence and hope”, Ms Darias declared, after visiting the City of Arts and Sciences’ vaccination center.

At a press conference, Darias celebrated the “fantastic news” that the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) had authorised this Wednesday 2, the phase III clinical trial of this vaccine, since the results of its previous phases were “very encouraging”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In this phase, 3,000 volunteers over the age of 16 will participate in 17 Spanish hospitals, including the Clinico de Valencia. It is planned that a centre in Italy, and two in Portugal, will also join. The forecast is to have the vaccine ready in the second quarter of 2022, with a production capacity of 600 million doses, a figure that could predictably double in 2023.

Asked about the complaints of some volunteers for not including the Hipra vaccine in the Covid certificate, Darias assured that the Ministry works “intensely” with the European Commission so that this possibility exists.

“We have the best expectations that whoever participates in the trial can have the certificate”, she has asserted, adding that she hopes it will be “soon”. Looking to the future, the Minister of Health has predicted that the Hipra vaccine may be added to those of Moderna that are produced at the Granada plant of the pharmaceutical company Rovi, as reported by granadadigital.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.