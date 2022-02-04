Riverbanks cleared in Carboneras to reduce flood risk

By
Linda Hall
-
HEAVY MACHINERY: Brought in to clear the banks of the River Alias Photo credit: Carboneras town hall

EXTENSIVE work continues on clearing the banks and bed of the River Alias in Carboneras.

Work is focusing on the stretches at El Argamason as well as El Saltador and Gafares.

Removing excess  vegetation, rubbish and litter was essential both to guarantee stability and to prevent possible flooding, explained Carboneras’ Urban Development councillor Pedro Lopez

“We have been asking the Junta to do this for the last year and things finally began to move after the Cabo de Gata-Nijar national park offices sent in the necessary reports,” he revealed.

The Alias, also known as the River Carboneras, crosses the entire Levante area and is the most important watercourse in the national park.

The river rises where the Los Feos and the Lucainena watercourses meet on the Lucainena de las Torres and Sorbas boundaries. It is fed by various streams and reaches the sea at the Algarrobico beach in Carboneras.


