Pause for Thought

Well the party season is over for another year, I hope you all had a wonderful time and supplies lasted, nothing is worse than running out of wine or beer mid-way through a good party. Unfortunately, that’s just what happened at a wedding party that Jesus attended. His mother came to him and said “They have no more wine” this story is well-known as Jesus turned water into wine. This is the first miracle that Jesus performed and was intended to show His glory. This story however is not so much about wine, but you and me and Jesus as part of our lives.

Too often we think we are the masters of our own destiny and we can manage on our own but that illusion is shattered when the wine runs out and we have no place to go to replenish it, that is the day when the truth is revealed and we realise that Jesus is an intrinsic part of our lives. He transforms our lives, He takes the tasteless and colourless and turns them into a richness that tingles on our tongues.

Jesus will never intrude in our lives, He doesn’t want to be where He’s not wanted, but when He hears our call, He will be with us for as long as we want Him. Never be guilty of attempting to exclude Jesus from any areas of life, by virtue of His sacrifice on the cross, He deserves inclusion in all we do and all we are.

Life doesn’t always go to plan, we all have problems in our lives, some larger than others. This is life, but how comforting it is to know that when our problems do come, we can take them to Jesus. Those around us may not see our worries, but Jesus does, He understands our pain and feels our need. Mary said, “They have no wine,” but they will. The miracle always begins when the wine runs out.

Amen.

