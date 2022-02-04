New sports and leisure role for Huercal-Overa’s disused station

HUERCAL-OVERA town hall has finally realised its goal of turning a disused railway station into a leisure and sports centre.

Diputacion presidient Javier Aureliano Garcia and Huercal’s mayor Domingo Fernandez recently inaugurated the radically-transformed complex.

Converting Huercal-Overa’s railway station, which closed on January 1, 1985 when trains no longer used this part of the line, together with its outbuildings and water tower, has cost €380,000. The project was financed by Andalucia’s Planes Provincial scheme thanks which, the Diputacion president pointed out, Huercal-Overa residents could now enjoy the historic property and its surroundings.

The station is also the starting point for another town hall initiative, the 13-kilometre Via Verde green route which follows the route of the original railway track

“We are proud to be part of a project that features one of Huercal-Overa’s principal monuments,” Garcia said. “It is also going to improve services for the local population as well as the tourists who use these first-class services,” he added.