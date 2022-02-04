New data shows around 40% of vehicles in Spain have no valid ITV

New data has revealed the lack of vehicles being taken for the ITV



According to data from the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), two out of ten cars involved in accidents with victims in 2020 did not have a valid ITV in force. This represents an increase of seven percentage points compared to the 10 per cent recorded in 2019.

Also, 15 per cent of motorcycles involved in road accidents with injuries or victims during 2020 did not have the ITV in order, compared to 12 per cent recorded in 2019.

In the case of industrial vehicles of up to 3,500kg, almost 33 per cent of the units that were involved in accidents with victims did not have the ITV in force, a figure that is double the 15 per cent registered the previous year.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Spain’s vehicles have a reported average age of over 13 years, making it one of the oldest in Europe, with one year above the average. These are figures that, according to the Spanish Association of Collaborating Entities of the Administration in the Technical Inspection of Vehicles AECA-ITV, “should concern us”.

This association points out that in recent months absenteeism in the ITV has increased by up to 40 per cent. For this reason, AECA-ITV has highlighted the “fundamental” importance of checking cars, to reduce or avoid risks on the road.

Guillermo Magaz, the managing director of AECA-ITV, indicated that vehicles begin to have defects over time, so that, regardless of proper maintenance, controls at ITV stations are “necessary” to detect faults, and be able to correct them.

AECA-ITV has also emphasised the relationship between the age of the vehicle involved in an accident, and the state of its technical inspection. Thus, the older there is, the higher the percentage of vehicles with the ITV expired at the time of the road accident, as reported by diariosur.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.