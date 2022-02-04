MPs call for road tax to plug £35bn fuel and excise duty shortfall

MPs in the UK say that a new tax is required to plug the £35bn shortfall in taxes from fuel and excise duty that is being created by motorists switching to electric cars. The call was made by the Transport Select Committee who said that motorists should be taxed on mileage and that if nothing is done this year the government faces a black hole in its finances.

However the Treasury has said that tax revenues would keep pace with changes prompted by electric vehicle take-up. Sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans will be banned in the UK from 2030 prompting a rise in the sales of electric cars.

Taken together, vehicle excise duty, “car tax”, and fuel duty that motorists pay at the pump, raise around £35bn a year, but neither tax is levied on pure electric vehicles. Tax that will no longer be collected from existing vehicles by 2040 according to the committee.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The committee said new taxes need to be considered that are based on the usage of the vehicle, like charging people based on how much they drive using technology to track cars’ movements.

Such a scheme could factor in the type of vehicle and congestion, and support vulnerable groups such as those with mobility issues, and people in remote areas, the committee said.

They would like to see motorists pay more of less the same as they do currently.

Road pricing is not a new idea, but has previously proved unpopular although motoring groups believe many drivers do now support the principle of paying more tax the more you drive.

Public opinion is not the only consideration with many questions that would need answering, for example what technology would be used, who would provide it, and what reassurances could be offered over privacy, given the amount of data captured?

How could it work alongside the local schemes already in place, such as city congestion charges?

And when would be the right time? Too early and it might put people off buying electric cars.

Too late and cheaper driving could lead to more congestion, and electric car drivers who’ve grown used to not being taxed may not react positively to the belated introduction of a charge.

Huw Merriman, Chair of the Transport Committee, said that unless the government acts now the “loss of two major sources of motor taxation will leave a £35bn black hole” in government finances.

He added: “That’s 4% of the entire tax-take. Only £7bn of this goes back to the roads. Schools and hospitals could be [hit] if motorists don’t continue to pay.”

A road tax could help congestion

He said using road pricing technology could also help to ease congestion.

“By using price as a lever, we can offer better prices at less congested times and have technology compare these directly to public transport alternatives,” he said, adding: “Net-zero emissions should not mean zero tax revenue.”

The committee called for the Treasury and the Department for Transport to set up an independent body to look at future motoring taxation.

A Treasury spokesperson said: “The government has committed to ensuring that motoring tax revenues keep pace with the changes brought about by the switch to electric vehicles, whilst keeping the transition affordable for consumers.

“We will respond to the committee’s recommendations in full in due course.”

Electric cars, fuel and excise duty

According to industry figures more than one in ten new cars registered in the UK last year was an electric car, with RAC Foundation Director Steve Gooding saying: “The silver lining of zero-carbon motoring comes wrapped in a cloud of trouble for the chancellor as his fuel duty income dries up.

“Forget 2050, our analysis shows that fuel duty revenue from cars alone could be down by £5bn a year as soon as 2028 because of accelerating sales of battery-powered cars.

“Drivers choosing to go electric deserve to know what is coming next, particularly if the promise of cheap per-mile running costs is set to be undermined by a future tax change.

He also added a caution saying that the Treasury needed to act promptly or risk: “a furious backlash from drivers who made the choice to go electric expecting to save money”.

Silviya Barrett, Head of Policy at the Campaign for Better Transport, said: “Road pricing, based on distance travelled and how polluting a vehicle is, can be a fairer system for everyone.

“It can reduce congestion, air pollution and carbon emissions and encourage a shift to greener modes where possible.”

With the government already dealing with a shortfall in its revenue as a result of the pandemic, the call by MPs call for a road tax to plug the £35bn shortfall from fuel and excise duty may add some urgency to the need to make changes to the tax model.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.