Marijuana plantation dismantled inside Sevilla warehouse

National Police officers in Sevilla dismantle a marijuana plantation hidden inside a warehouse on an industrial estate



National Police officers from the Sevillinn municipality of Alcala de Guadaira, in a joint operation with Customs Surveillance officials of the Seville Tax Agency, have dismantled a marijuana plantation inside an industrial warehouse in the town.

In the process, they have arrested FAG, a 42-year-old male, as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against public health in the form of drug trafficking, plus a crime of electricity fraud.

As reported in a press release by the force this Friday, February 4, their investigation began when officers became aware of the existence of a warehouse located in the La Red Norte Industrial Estate, belonging to the municipality of Alcala de Guadaira, which they suspected as being used for the indoor cultivation of marijuana.

In the warehouse, the alleged perpetrator of the events carried out cultivation, care and collection of marijuana plants and their buds, with the aim of putting them up for sale on the illicit market. His product would have reached an approximate value of €70,000 on the street.

The plantation was also fraudulently connected to the electricity supply, posing a serious fire risk, as well as endangering the safety of the affected area.

Under the tutelage of the Court of Instruction No1 of Alcala de Guadaira, on January 20, the warehouse was entered and searched. Inside, officers discovered around 250 marijuana plants more than one metre high.

Several clotheslines were also found erected, containing buds hanging in the drying phase, prepared for sale. All kinds of tools for the cultivation, conservation, and collection of plants were also seized, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

