Spain set to stop mandatory use of masks outdoors.

HEALTH Minister Carolina Darias today (February 4) announces a timeline outlining when the use of masks will stop being mandatory outdoors in Spain.

On Thursday, February 3, we revealed that Ms Darias had said that the use of masks would soon no longer be mandatory in outdoor spaces, although she stopped short of specifying when.

However, on Friday, February 4, during an interview with Cadena SER, the country’s Minister of Health said that next Monday, February 7 the proposal to remove masks outdoors will be presented to the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS) and then on February 8, it will go to the Council of Ministers to approve the end of the rule.

Speaking on the Hoy por Hoy show, Darias said: “The idea is that [the end of the rule] will be published on Wednesday in the Official State Gazette (BOE) and be effective from Thursday, February 10“.

The news comes just one week after the mandatory use of masks outdoors was extended in a decree approved by Congress. However, Ms Darias did emphasise that the outdoor mask rule has been a “prudent measure during this time and has been necessary”.

To that fact, Darias stated yesterday that Spain appears to be coming out of the sixth wave of Covid faster than other countries, a point backed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

WHO officials said that the high rate of the vaccinated and infected population, combined with the lesser severity of the Omicron variant, provides Europe with the possibility of controlling the coronavirus pandemic, and promoting a change in strategy – something Spain is beginning to do.

