BREAKING: Terrifying moment man pulls GUN out on Met police officer in broad daylight

This morning, February 4, a man in London pulled out what appeared to be a gun and aimed it at a Metropolitan Police officer.

In a video circulating on social media, the man was seen grabbing what looked like a black firearm from his waistband. The man aimed the gun at the police officer, who can be seen backing away.

The officer managed to tackle the armed man to the ground and detained him in a move that police chiefs have described as “nothing short of incredible.”

The man has been arrested and, luckily, the police officer was not injured during the terrifying incident.

This happened in Camden this morning 😮😮 pic.twitter.com/1Oylz2aR0L

— London & UK Crime (@CrimeLdn) February 4, 2022

Chief Superintendent Roy Smith said: “We are aware of a video circulating online and can assure the public we are taking care of the officer’s welfare.”

“His actions in the circumstances are nothing short of incredible.”

“He had no idea if the item being pointed at him was a replica or a lethal weapon and yet he maintained his composure and detained the suspect.”

He added: “Each day police officers put on the uniform and put themselves in danger to protect Londoners.”

“This is a perfect example of the bravery and selflessness that they exhibit so often.”

The firearm is currently being examined after being seized by the police and, at the moment, it is thought to be a replica.

It is understood that the shocking incident took place after a solo motorcycle officer pursued a car in Mornington Crescent, Camden, at around 7:38am local time.

