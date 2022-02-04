Jet2 adds HUGE number of seats for Brits flying to the Balearics this summer

Airline Jet2 is expecting a “resounding return” of customers to the Balearic Islands this summer.

Jet2 and Jet2 Holidays have said they are expecting a “resounding return” of customers to the Balearic Islands this summer.

To manage this demand, the number of seats between UK and Balearic airports will be the greatest ever.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Jet2 is expecting to bring over a million British holidaymakers to the islands this summer – which is six per cent more than in 2019 and even more than before the health pandemic.

For Minorca, there will be an earlier start to the season. There will also be a 21 per cent increase in seats for the island, around 175,000 for arrival.

Meanwhile, Palma will be the main destination. For Tenerife, Alicante and Malaga, there will be some 600,000 seats for arrival.

Spain’s minister for industry, trade and tourism, Reyes Maroto, has also declared The Balearics Islands as the leading tourism destination for 2022 and highlighted the role that the area will play in the recovery of the sector this year.

We are a consultancy firm that provides professional services in resident/non-resident taxes, accountancy, staff requirements and legal assistance for businesses and private persons.



Email: Our team of multi-lingual professionals provides comprehensive consulting services in the language of your choice; English, Spanish, German, Dutch or Russian.Email: [email protected] Phone: +34 971 694 044 Website: http://www.gcmca.es

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.