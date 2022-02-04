JAZZ singer and drummer Ana Cisneros visits Fuengirola for free concert at the Casa Cultura on Friday February 18 from 8pm.

She is an unusual musician who has a fine voice and with her new quartet consisting of classic piano, double bass and drums, she also plays the snare drum, adding a touch of class and swing to the quartet’s sound with her skilled brush work.

The drums played an important role as she emerged as a singer and musician when she arrived in Barcelona in 2006, performing with a number of prominent jazz musicians in the city before releasing her first album Ana Cisneros and Friends in 2007.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



She continues to perform regularly firstly with her trio and now the quartet and teaches music in two schools in Malaga as well as taking some time out to appear at a number of jazz workshops in the Czech Republic.

At her Fuengirola show, the quartet will perform a carefully chosen repertoire of standards with original arrangements by different composers and interpreters of both jazz and Brazilian music.

Entry to the concert is free until all available space is occupied and by then, masks may no longer be mandatory although the final decision will rest with the Council and the venue.

Thank you for reading ‘Jazz singer and drummer Ana Cisneros visits Fuengirola for free concert’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.