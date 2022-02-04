Javea’s Ramblars recycling plant closed while radical action is finally taken to eradicate slow-burning fire

By
Linda Hall
-
0
JAVEA town hall has temporarily closed the Ramblars recycling site for tree prunings and garden waste. This will allow the fire brigade, plus a team of town hall operatives with heavy machinery to clear the site in order to completely extinguish the fire. This has now been burning for more than two months, prompting complains from environmentalist groups and nearby residents affected by smoke from the slow-burning fire . In the meantime, the town hall announced that a plot of municipal land in Catarroges will be made available for garden waste until Ramblars can be used again.
RADICAL ACTION: Heavy machinery removes smouldering garden waste Photo credit: Javea town hall

JAVEA town hall has temporarily closed the Ramblars recycling site for tree prunings and garden waste.

This will allow the fire brigade, plus a team of town hall operatives with heavy machinery, to clear the site in order to completely extinguish the fire. This has now been burning for more than two months, prompting complaints from environmentalist groups and nearby residents affected by  smoke from the slow-burning fire .

In the meantime, the town hall announced that a plot of municipal land in Catarroges will be made available for garden waste until Ramblars can be used again.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here