Javea’s Ramblars recycling plant closed while radical action is finally taken to eradicate slow-burning fire

JAVEA town hall has temporarily closed the Ramblars recycling site for tree prunings and garden waste.

This will allow the fire brigade, plus a team of town hall operatives with heavy machinery, to clear the site in order to completely extinguish the fire. This has now been burning for more than two months, prompting complaints from environmentalist groups and nearby residents affected by smoke from the slow-burning fire .

In the meantime, the town hall announced that a plot of municipal land in Catarroges will be made available for garden waste until Ramblars can be used again.