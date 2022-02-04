Hille Beckers’ flea market raises funds for Calpe cat sterilisation programme

Linda Hall
By Linda Hall

Hille Beckers' flea market raises funds for Calpe cat sterilisation programme
HILLE BECKERS: Calpe resident raises money for cat sterilisation programme Photo credit: Hille Beckers

CALPE resident Hille Beckers is again organising a flea market to raise funds for the local street cats’ sterilisation programme.

This will be held at Carrio Alto 3F in Calpe from 11am until 4p on February 19 and February 20, telephone 865 950 069.

There will be a large selection of puzzles, jazz CDs, vases, dishes, glassware, bags (large and small), electric household items as well as bric-a-brac and much more.

As always, the total proceeds from Hille’s Rastro will go to the Trap, Neuter and Return sterilisation programme introduced to control the number of cats in the local colonies and also ensure the animals’ wellbeing.

 


