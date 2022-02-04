Generalitat president Ximo Puig remains in favour of mask-wearing in the street

VALENCIAN COMMUNITY president Ximo Puig believes that masks are still needed in the street.

“Masks are a symbol that the pandemic is still amongst us,” Puig told an interviewer on the La Sexta television channel.

The Generalitat president’s comment coincided with hints from the central government’s Health minister Carolina Darias that the rule could be relaxed.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Puig nevertheless continued torecommend caution, while conceding that the sooner masks were no longer needed in the open air “the better.”

“Generally, wearing a mask is not a problem,” Puig said, pointing out that masks have been key to overcoming the pandemic: “They are one of the best protections we have had,” he declared.