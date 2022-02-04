Generalitat president Ximo Puig remains in favour of mask-wearing in the street

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Generalitat president Ximo Puig in favour of mask-wearing in the street
Generalitat president Ximo Puig in favour of mask-wearing in the street

VALENCIAN COMMUNITY president Ximo Puig believes that masks are still needed in the street.

“Masks are a symbol that the pandemic is still amongst us,” Puig told an interviewer on the La Sexta television channel.

The Generalitat president’s comment coincided with hints from the central government’s Health minister Carolina Darias that the rule could be relaxed.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Puig nevertheless continued torecommend caution, while conceding that the sooner masks were no longer needed in the open air “the better.”

“Generally, wearing a mask is not a problem,” Puig said, pointing out that masks have been key to overcoming the pandemic: “They are one of the best protections we have had,” he declared.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here