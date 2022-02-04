Fuengirola man nearly causes accident

A Fuengirola man, who arrived to see his car being towed away, tried to jump into the car as it was being towed away in an effort to stop the removal, only to fall out almost causing an accident.

The incident, which occurred near the centre of Fuengirola, was posted on Instagram as bemused passers-by filmed the illegally parked car being towed away.

The car being towed

Most comments on Instagram were supportive of his efforts with one suggesting that the unidentified man may have tried the stunt based in the belief that if you are in the car when it is towed, you can charge the tow company with theft.

Judging from most of the reactions to the post, there is little love lost for those towing the vehicle with most support for the Fuengirola man.

