Freedom Convoy: No plans to call in military, says Trudeau

Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, has confirmed that sending in troops to clear protesters from the nation’s capital city is “not in the cards right now”. This follows the city’s police chief refusing to rule out military prevention to clear the Freedom Convoy demonstrators who are currently on the streets.

Thousands arrived in the city last weekend to protest vaccine mandates and caused gridlock across the whole of downtown Ottowa. Police Chief Peter Slolywarned that protests could grow again this weekend. “There may not be a policing solution” to resolve the deadlock, he said on Wednesday 2 February.

Though many protesters have left over the course of the week, some 250 remain who are “a highly determined and highly volatile group of unlawful individuals”, Chief Sloly has said.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that his government had received no formal request for military assistance to remove this core group of protesters who have been camped out in and around parliament.

“One has to be very, very cautious before deploying military in situations engaging Canadians,” he added, saying it’s not something to “enter into lightly”.

Mr Trudeau has told the protesters to “go home” – a sentiment echoed by city officials. The prime minister has refused to meet the truckers. Ottawa residents have also expressed frustration over the demonstrations, complaining of constant noise, an impact on local businesses and public services, and unruly and aggressive behaviour.

Police have begun ticketing protesters, writing 30 traffic tickets for infractions like excessive noise for horn honking and disobeying street signs.

On Thursday, protesters were seen building a wooden structure in Ottawa, and gathering supplies of fuel such as propane. Organisers representing the so-called Freedom Convoy said they don’t plan to remain in Ottawa “one day longer than necessary”, but that their departure is conditional on all Covid-19 mandates being lifted nationwide.

“We are here out of love for our families, our communities and our nation,” said organiser Tamara Lich during a press conference on Thursday 4 February, as reported by BBC News.

“These past two years, the Covid mandates have divided us,” she added, saying that the “movement” grew because “common people are tired of the mandates and restrictions in their lives that now seem to be doing more harm than good”.

