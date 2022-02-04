Former Ministry of Health advisor ARRESTED for antigen test fraud

A former adviser to the Health Minister of the Andalucian Government has been arrested in connection with alleged antigen test fraud.

A former adviser to the Health Minister of the Andalucian Government, Jesus Aguirre, has been arrested in connection with alleged antigen test fraud. It is the same operation in which the Cadiz businessman Manuel Garcia Gallardo was arrested.

At the end of 2020, according to the Andalucian Government, the Ministry of Health detected a fraudulent operation.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The worker was fired from the Ministry of Health on December 9, 2020, and has now been arrested this week as part of this judicial investigation.

In parliament yesterday, Minister of Health Jesus Aguirre defended the Board with regards to the prevention of new cases of corruption: “This councillor has condemned anyone who was related to fraud of material or management from the economic point of view to the Police the Prosecutor’s Office.”

“We are not the government of before. We are the government of change.”

It is the same investigation for which Manuel Garcia Gallardo was arrested this week.

He was released yesterday, February 3, accused of a crime of bribery, although he was able to return home without precautionary measures. His lawyer, Manuel Hortas, defends his innocence and assures that his client has nothing to do with any fraud nor benefited from any contract.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.