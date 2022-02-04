Female BBC worker “raped” during production of Stacey Dooley’s new TV show

A female BBC worker was allegedly raped during the production of Stacey Dooley’s new TV show.

The attacker allegedly forced himself upon his victim after barging his way into her room.

A source said: “It’s terrifying that something like this was able to happen while working on a show.”

“The attacker allegedly forced their way into the room she was in after knocking on the door and once inside forced himself on her.”

“It’s rocked the entire crew and has made everyone really nervous. None of us ever thought something like this would happen when we signed our contracts to work on the show.”

“It’s sent shockwaves through the team and many of us will never get over what has happened.”

“I know it’s made several of us think more carefully about how protected we are in this line of work.”

An email regarding the allegation was sent to all workers on the show from a crew member.

The incident took place when the cooking show, which involves ten amateur chefs living together as they compete, was being filmed in September in Central London.

The City of London Police has said they were contacted by another force nine days after the alleged attack.

The force said: “Enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time. The female victim is currently being supported by specifically trained officers.”

A spokesman for the BBC said: “BBC Studios has robust processes in place to ensure that any of our staff or freelancers who may have been the victim of a crime are given all the appropriate support needed and that the matter is handled with the utmost seriousness and care.”

