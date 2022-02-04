Enjoy 1950s rock and roll at the Rockin’ Race Jamboree in Torremolinos

Margarita del Cid, the mayor of Torremolinos, has presented the 28th edition of the Rockin’ Race Jamboree. This event will turn the Costa del Sol town into the world capital of 1950s Rock & Roll, with a series of activities and concerts spread over various points of the municipality, from February 3 to 6.

“It is an honour for Torremolinos to host every year since 1997, with the parenthesis of the pandemic, the largest festival in Europe dedicated to this musical genre that has been growing since its origins. It has been a real attraction for culture, leisure, and tourism, achieving in 2019 the recognition as the best American roots festival in the world, at the Ameripolitan Music Awards“, explained the mayor.

Margarita del Cid explained that “these stripes have an international impact like few other events do, since people from the United States, England, Finland, Japan, Germany, Sweden, Uruguay, and Jamaica come. According to Costa del Sol Tourism estimates, the hotels and hoteliers of our town increase their income by around 40 percent during these days”.

The festival covers a large part of the town. Torremolinos Auditorium Principe de Asturias acts as the main venue, but the Hotel La Barracuda, and the Plaza del Remo, are extra venues with activities related to the festival.

As explained by the Councilor for Events, Jose Manuel Ruiz Riva, the musical performances will begin on Thursday, February 3, and Friday 4, at the Hotel La Barracuda from 12 midday to 6pm, and then continue in the auditorium from 8pm to 2:30am.

On Saturday 5, starting at 12 noon, there will be an exhibition of PRE-1970 classic cars on the Carihuela promenade, at the height of the Plaza del Remo, “and we will also have live music and food trucks”.

Starting in the afternoon, continuing from 8pm to 4am, “a multitude of disc jockeys and bands such as DJ Batman, Los Toronto, Pike Calavero, and The Kaisers” will meet, Ruiz summarised, adding that on Sunday 6, the festival ends with performances at La Barracuda from 12 midday to 10pm, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

