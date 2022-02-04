I received a message which read: “The Human Rights Act Reform Consultation is underway. The deadline for comments is March 8. This reform must not go through but people are distracted with Boris’ stupid ‘Partygate’ that it’s hardly been noticed. If this goes through people will have no choice in the next pandemic and will be forcibly carted off to camps…”

It came with the following link.

https://www.gov.uk/govern ment/consultations/human-rights-act-reform-a-modern-bill-of-rights

I haven’t read the details yet but the Bill is out for consultation until March 8 and it definitely follows the Brexit narrative of having ‘more control over our borders’. This means a distancing from the Strasbourg/European human rights law and an emphasis on UK autonomy. The draft of legislation that they’re trying to push through had minimal consultation in parliament let alone the wider country.

Concerns have been raised about the Nationality & Borders Bill – sold as a Bill to prevent illegal immigration, but also allows the government to strip British people of their legal British nationality if they commit a crime and have a right to another nationality.

If born in Britain and only having been British but could technically apply for another nationality, you could be deported. The government can ship asylum seekers off to holding centres all over the world, including Albania, whilst assessing claims.

If passed, it would breach the European Convention on Human Rights, so we can begin to see why it would be convenient for the UK to have their own separate Human Rights legislation.

It does seem that whilst we’re being encouraged to look the other way with Partygate, the Covid pandemic, Brexit, there are some fundamental assaults on our freedoms taking place and we’ve taken our eye off the ball.

The Lords voted down the Police, Crime & Sentencing Bill – which would have basically made it illegal to protest. Did you know that it was even being debated?

The Borders Bill was deliberated for only nine minutes in the House of Commons.

Regarding the Human Rights amendments, we have until March 8 to either lobby an MP, respond to the public consultation …it’s only 123 pages long or join a pressure group, campaign or petition. I’m not sure whether there’s one on the Human Rights Bill on change.org, but there should be. There should be an option to respond through the website using the link above too.

Whilst we’re at it, did you know that the future of the NHS is precariously in the hands of the House of Lords? The government’s Health and Care Bill, which will allow private companies to sit on decision boards that decide how NHS money is spent, is being debated. Peers have a massive opportunity to protect the NHS by passing amendments to ban this.

Letters are being sent to the leaders of the Labour, Liberal Democrat and Crossbench groups in the House of Lords to ask that they whip their benches to back amendments to ensure the NHS is protected from corporate interests. https://weownit.org.uk/act-now/lords-must-protect-nhs-health-and-care-bill.

