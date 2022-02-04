David Attenborough nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

The leader of the green party MDG, Une Bastholm, has revealed that she has nominated Sir David Attenborough, the renowned British environmentalist and broadcaster for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize. She has also nominated the Binn based International Panel on Nature



Bastholm believed that Attenborough, 95, should be nominated because “…he has taught us to see the intrinsic value of the whole diversity of life that exists on the planet, but also how vulnerable we humans are to the balance of ecosystems” through his almost 70 years of environmental broadcasting.

She also believes that the International Panel on Nature (IPBES), an intergovernmental agency founded in 2012 to improve environmental policies and services, should also win the prestigious award.

The Green Party leader told NTB that “they should receive the award for their work in developing a common international knowledge base about the nature of the world with broad professional support and credibility. This work makes it impossible for world leaders to ignore the natural crisis without being noticed…”

Revealing her nominations Bastholm made the point that one of today’s greatest threats to global peace was the human impact upon the natural environment, “taking care of wildlife and ecosystems means an incredible amount to human security and coexistence.”

Awarded annually in December each year at a lavish ceremony at the Oslo City Hall, the Nobel Peace Prize recognises those who make the greatest contributions to mankind, to peace and the world that we live in.

