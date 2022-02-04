Criminal organisation smuggling hashish on Catalan coasts is dismantled

The Guardia Civil, in the framework of the PALIKA operation, has dismantled a criminal organisation based in Catalonia, mainly in the province of Barcelona. It was dedicated to the trafficking of hashish between North Africa and the Catalan coasts. Nine people have been arrested, and more than 5 tonnes of hashish and various vehicles seized.

Drugs were confiscated with a street value of more than €18 million on the illegal market in Belgium, or €14 million in Italy. That is taking into account the average value in these countries, where the final buyers of the drugs were to be found.

An investigation began at the start of 2021, when members of the Guardia Civil’s Reserve and Security Group and tax patrols from the Tarragona Command were carrying out a police checkpoint on the AP-7 motorway in the Tarragona municipality of Vilaseca.

During the check, officers observed a van with an excess load, whose driver, on noticing the presence of the police checkpoint, showed signs of nervousness. After being told to park the vehicle, he accelerated the vehicle abruptly and fled at high speed.

Shortly afterwards, the driver abandoned the vehicle, and continued to flee on foot. Inside the abandoned van, officers found 27 bundles of hashish, with a total weight of 985.44 kilos, valued at around €2 million.

After analysing the seized goods, it was found that the load was part of a recent haul on the Mediterranean coast. Those responsible were members of a criminal organisation based in the province of Barcelona, dedicated to hashish trafficking between the north of Morocco and the Catalan coast.

As a result of the investigations, at the beginning of August, a stash was detected on the coast of Tarragona, specifically on the “Wai kiki” beach. Sixty-eight bales of hashish with a total weight of 2,471 kilos and a value of more than €4.8 million, and a cargo van, were seized.

Due to surveillance along the Tarragona coastline, the organisation under investigation decided to change its strategy. On the one hand, they tried to smuggle along the coast of Barcelona, an attempt that was thwarted by the theft of the merchandise in the country of origin.

On the other hand, they tried to acquire their own boat to carry out the shipments by sea. To finance themselves, they planned to acquire a large load of hashish introduced by another organisation along the coast of Cadiz, to subsequently transport it by road from the south to nurseries located in the province of Barcelona, where it would be sold.

The investigators, aware of this change in strategy, set up a police operation on the mainland routes, intercepting a vehicle belonging to the organisation in the province of Malaga, loaded with 9 bales of hashish weighing 315 kilos.

Subsequently, a search was carried out in a garage in Algeciras where the drugs had been acquired, discovering 47 bales weighing 1,400 kilos.

Following this last intervention, on 29 December 2021, another 10 searches were carried out in the provinces of Barcelona, and Algeciras, in which 6 members of the network were arrested.

During the operation, it was found that those investigated had a laboratory in which they mixed the best quality hashish acquired with other variants that had a low level of THC or were in poor condition. Their objective was to sell a larger quantity of hashish, which they distributed at the retail level to finance their activities.