Breaking: Another Tory MP submits Letter of No Confidence in Boris Johnson

Aaron Bell has become the latest Conservative MP to announce publicly that he has submitted a letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson.

More than a dozen MPs have called publicly for the prime minister to resign, as the “partygate” scandal continues to undermine his authority. More are believed to have submitted letters privately.

“The breach of trust that the events in Downing Street represent, and the manner in which they have been handled, makes [Johnson’s] position untenable,” he said in a statement.

If 54 letters are sent to the chair of the backbench 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, a vote of no confidence would be called.

Bell is the MP for Newcastle-under-Lyme. He challenged the prime minister in the House of Commons on Monday 31 January after the release of the Sue Gray report. After telling the PM he had followed all the rules during the lockdown, he asked “Am I a fool?”

In his statement, Bell said he had submitted his letter after that clash – but only made it public after discussions with his local party.

Here is a rundown of those who have said publicly that they have submitted a letter of no confidence.

Gary Streeter

MP for South West Devon since 1992

I cannot reconcile the pain and sacrifice of the vast majority of the British public during lockdown with the attitude and activities of those working in Downing Street. Accordingly, I have now submitted a letter seeking a motion of no confidence in the prime minister.

Anthony Mangnall

MP for Totnes since 2019

Standards in public life matter. At this time I can no longer support the PM. His actions and mistruths are overshadowing the extraordinary work of so many excellent ministers and colleagues. I have submitted a letter of no confidence.”

Tobias Ellwood

MP for Bournemouth East since 2005

I believe it’s time for the prime minister to take a grip of this; he himself should call a vote of confidence rather than waiting for the inevitable 54 letters to be eventually submitted.

Peter Aldous

MP for Waveney since 2010

After a great deal of soul-searching, I have reached the conclusion that the prime minister should resign … Whilst I am conscious that others will disagree with me, I believe that this is in the best interests of the country, the government and the Conservative party.

Andrew Bridgen

MP for North West Leicestershire since 2010

Boris Johnson has lost the moral authority to lead the country. If there’s another emergency where he has to call on the public to make sacrifices, he doesn’t have that authority.

Douglas Ross

MP for Moray since 2017 and leader of the Scottish Conservatives

There’s a feeling that we’re getting closer and closer to the 54 letters required to go into the 1922 Committee, which suggests that there are far more than those of us who have publicly stated our position that are unhappy with the current prime minister.

Roger Gale

MP for North Thanet since 1983

I think it’s serious. I think it’s very serious indeed. And I frankly think that he’s done a good job delivering certain things. But I think we’ve now got to the stage where, frankly, we have to find another leader.

