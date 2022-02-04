Blue Beer! What next?

In a case of what next, a French brewer has started producing a blue beer using algae with a naturally-occurring pigment.

The beer, branded “Line”, is the result of a tie-up between a firm that wants to popularise the algae as a dietary supplement, and a craft brewery looking for a way to make its beverages more distinctive.

According to an employee at Hoppy Urban Brew (La Brasserie HUB), Sebastien Verbeke: “The beer is selling well. It’s getting an enormous amount of interest and curiosity from the public.”

The algae spirulina is what gives the beer its blue colour, the algae grown in basins by a company called Etika Spirulina in northern France. The component of the spirulina that gives the blue colour, called phycocyanin, is then added to the beer during the brewing process.

Mathilde Vanmansart an employee at the brewery described the beer as hoppy, light, and with fruity notes, while the only evidence of the added algae was the distinctive colour.

Xavier Delannoy, whose farm provides the spirulina, said after several test batches, the brewery had found a blend that appealed to customers.

Apparently 1,500 bottles of the blue beer were sold between October and December last year, with the brewery now preparing to ramp up production.

Craft beers have become very popular in recent years taking a variety of tastes and forms, whether a blue beer will become popular remains to be seen.

