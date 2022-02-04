Axarquia desalination plant proposed by Junta to alleviate the drought

The Junta de Andalucia is proposes that the central governemt invests in a desalination plant for Axarquia



The subtropical sector of Axarquia is facing a truly apocalyptic scenario. La Viñuela reservoir contains barely 15.4 per cent of its capacity, with 25.4 cubic hectometres stored.

This supply is vital to the population for irrigating a good part of the 13,000 hectares of avocados and mangoes that are estimated to be in the eastern region. Their future may be seriously affected in the coming months if it continues without rain.

As a result, the Junta de Andalucia has had a drought decree in force for the area since last June. It is currently carrying out works to use reclaimed water for irrigation, and to increase the capacity to transfer drinking water from the capital of Malaga.

A project that has been spoken about for many years, without any action, has finally been put on the table – the construction of a desalination plant.

Carmen Crespo, the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, and Sustainable Development, today, Friday, February 4, informed Hugo Moran, the Secretary of State for the Environment, of the urgent need to accelerate this project.

Antonio Moreno Ferrer, the mayor of Velez-Malaga, announced last month that he had held several meetings in recent months with private investors who are interested in running a desalination plant in the area.

Also present at the videoconference meeting were the Secretary-General for the Environment, Sergio Arjona, the Director of Water Infrastructures, Alvaro Real, and the Director-General for Planning and Water Resources, Fernando Delgado.

Ms Crespo called for the execution of the aforementioned Axarquia desalination plant, as well as the improvement and expansion of the existing one in Marbella.

During the meeting, the Andalucian minister also demanded the possibility of participating in the design and execution of the Strategic Project for the Recovery and Economic Transformation (PERTE). This is a plan for the digitisation of the water sector, not only as an autonomous community, but also as a basin organisation.

In a statement, Ms Crespo explained, “The lack of rain continues, and the drought situation in our community poses a great threat, because the reserves of our reservoirs are being reduced very significantly. This makes exceptional investments necessary on the part of the administrations”.

“The Junta de Andalucia, thanks to the approval in June of the drought decree, has started emergency works in the most affected areas of the intra-community basins, which are those over which it has powers”, she continued.

Finally insisting that, “From the Ministry, the works declared of general interest of the Autonomous Community, to guarantee the basic demands of the territories of Andalucia, are undertaken”, as reported by diariosur.es.

