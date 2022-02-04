Adra town hall accepts a legacy of antiques

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Adra town hall accepts a legacy of antiques
COUNCIL MEETING: Adra corporation officially recognises legacy from Juan Sanz Pineda Photo credit: Adra town hall

ADRA town hall formally accepted a bequest from the late antiques expert, Juan Sanz Pineda.

All council members agreed that the 37 items left to Adra in Sanz Pineda’s will should be included in the municipality’s assets.

The antiques, which will be displayed at the Adra Museum, include pictures, wood carvings, bronze clocks, a chest and ceramics as well as the cedar, cherry-wood, walnut, oak and mahogany furniture.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

 

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here