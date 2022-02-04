Adra town hall accepts a legacy of antiques

ADRA town hall formally accepted a bequest from the late antiques expert, Juan Sanz Pineda.

All council members agreed that the 37 items left to Adra in Sanz Pineda’s will should be included in the municipality’s assets.

The antiques, which will be displayed at the Adra Museum, include pictures, wood carvings, bronze clocks, a chest and ceramics as well as the cedar, cherry-wood, walnut, oak and mahogany furniture.