The world’s first zero-carb beer is on the way. The beer is sure to delight and comes in at only 80 calories.

Budweiser has spent 10 years designing the new drink which is the world’s first zero carb beer. The beer will be launched in the USA next week. Budweiser has named their new drink Bud Light Next.

The company say the drink is a “brewing breakthrough” that took 10 years in the making. Bud Light Next is lower in alcohol than a standard Bud and comes in at just 4 per cent ABV.

Andy Goeler is the marketing vice president for Budweiser. Commenting on the first-ever zero-carb beer he said: “As Bud Light enters 2022, we are pushing the beer category to new heights with the launch of Bud Light Next, our first ever zero-carb beer.

“Today’s consumers are all about breaking barriers, being trailblazers and setting their own path.

“We are proud to introduce this new, super crisp beer, which is brewed to meet their evolving taste preferences.”

Annemarie Aburrow is a nutritionist from expertdietitian.co.uk. The diet expert believes that this new beer could help people loose their beer gut. She commented: “The majority of calories in traditional beer comes from the carbohydrates, most of which come from the malt.

“The launch of Bud Light Next sounds exciting because it contains zero carbs and is lower calorie than its competitors.”

She went on to add: “This means that it could be more suitable for people with diabetes looking for a lower carb intake, or those who are trying to watch their calorie intake and lose weight.”

