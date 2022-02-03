Wonderful ways to spend Valentine’s Day on the Costa de Almeria in Spain’s Andalucia.

Why not treat your loved one to a romantic Valentine’s day on the Costa de Almeria? You could make them feel extra special and spend a few days in the area discovering everything that the beautiful coastline and towns have to offer.

Almeria has a stunning variety of untouched beaches and it even boasts nudist a complex and beach in Vera. The Cabo de Gata-Níjar Nature Reserve is home to many secluded coves that welcome bathers to enjoy a quiet swim and the chance to enjoy some excellent local food.

No Valentine’s trip would be complete without stopping in San Juan de Los Terreros to enjoy the beautiful coastline complete with beach bars and restaurants. The beaches offer stunning views and have many sporting facilities on offer such as volleyball. San Juan de Los Terreros features a beautiful beachside promenade that can be wandered down at any time of the day to take in the atmosphere of the multitude of local bars and restaurants. This would be a perfect place to take a romantic Valentine’s night stroll.

While in the area a trip to the Pulpi geode is recommended. Some may not consider exploring the geode romantic but it will certainly mark the day in a memorable way.

If you want to enjoy slightly quieter beaches than those available in San Juan de Los Terreros then Pozo del Esparto is only a short drive away. The area has a wonderful relaxed Spanish feel.

Valentine’s couples looking to spend a little time exploring should head to Playa de los Cocedores. The area offers a beautiful protected cove along with caves and rocky formations to explore. Snorkelling can be enjoyed safely in this area due to the calm waters. There are also many other coves and beaches in the area for anyone feeling adventurous.

Another place that should not be ignored is Mojacar Pueblo. The Pueblo is a stunning sight to behold from a distance and it is full of whitewashed houses and meandering narrow streets. The area is full of character and boasts a vast variety of restaurants that will cater to everyone’s tastes. Wonderful views of the sea and the surrounding area can be seen from the Plaza which is surrounded by restaurants. Mojacar Pueblo would be a truly spectacular place to enjoy a romantic Valentine’s day meal. The beach in Mojacar is also home to a wonderful selection of restaurants.

If you wander around the Pueblo you will discover that the winding streets hide an excellent variety of small shops with unique clothes, jewellery, local food and drink and trinkets. Wonderful Moroccan lamps can also be found and hours can be whiled away peacefully exploring what all the local shops have to offer.

Further down the coast in Almeria, you can find the Cabo de Gata-Níjar Nature Reserve. The nature reserve is home to a multitude of small whitewashed towns complete with coves, beaches and excellent places to enjoy fresh local seafood while people-watching or contemplating the beautiful views of the sea with your loved one.

Cabo de Gata is a perfect place to enjoy a boat trip or a kayaking tour. Exploring from the water truly allows you to experience the beautiful coastline.

The Cabo de Gata is home to San Jose which comes complete with an amazing atmosphere and an excellent selection of local restaurants. The area should be explored on foot to truly take in the atmosphere on Valentine’s Day.

