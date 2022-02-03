Breaking: Woman found dead at 4-star hotel in Telford.

POLICE are currently investigating an incident at a 4-star hotel in Telford after a woman was found dead on Thursday, February 3.

Emergency services were called to the Arleston Inn in Telford, Shropshire at around 4 am on February 3 after receiving several reports of concern about the woman’s safety.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Sadly, West Mercia Police have announced that a 30-year-old woman was found dead at the scene.

According to a brief statement from the police force, the death is currently being treated as unexplained and officers have remained at the scene while enquiries are ongoing.

The news comes days after a woman’s dead body was found on a beach in Essex. On Tuesday, February 1 emergency services rushed to the scene on Thorpe Bay beach, Southend after receiving calls from the public concerned for the welfare of a woman.

Sadly, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a breaking news story, we will update you with more information as it is made available.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.