Spain: Valencian Community to be granted access to European medical records.

THE Valencian Community will be the first autonomous region in Spain to be granted access to European medical records, Spain’s Health Minister, Carolina Darias, announced on Thursday, February 3.

Ms Darias presented the European Electronic Health Record project in Valencia on February 3, a scheme that will allow healthcare professionals throughout the EU to access a summary of the medical records of European citizens in order to facilitate healthcare, especially unscheduled care.

The initiative is currently only being used in Portugal, however, France, Malta and Croatia will join it this summer.

Visiting the Hospital Clínico de València alongside the President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, the country’s Minister of Health announced that the Clínico-Malvarrosa department is to be the first to implement the European Electronic Health Record.

“When a patient travels to one of these countries or vice versa, with prior consent, the health care professional can access their medical history and see if they have allergies or past known treatments. This European project puts us at the forefront of the Valencian Community and Spain,” said Darias. It will be a tool to “travel more safely to Europe, as professionals will be able to act more quickly and effectively”, according to the president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig.

As part of the project, the European Health Record also allows patients to download a European Patient Summary in English and take it with them when they travel in Europe and present it if necessary. In Valencia, this option is already operational and since May 2021, 16,546 of these reports have been downloaded, according to sources from the Regional Ministry of Health.

