TV’s Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick mourns death of ‘beloved’ mum

TV’s Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick mourns the death of ‘beloved’ mum Rita aged 92.

Noel Fitzpatrick along with his family are mourning the death of Rita. Noel’s mum passed away peacefully at home in Ireland.

The 54-year-old TV star often told viewers about his mum on his show The Supervet. The loving son also made sure that he visited her regularly in County Laois, Ireland.

Rita died on Wednesday, February 2. A statement read: “Our beloved mother, Rita Fitzpatrick (92), passed away peacefully in her home at Esker, Mountmellick, on Wednesday 2 February.

“Rita was predeceased by her husband Sean, brothers Tom, Sean and Pat, her sister Marie and her daughter-in-law Sheila.

“She is mourned by her sister Philomena, her children John, Mary, Frances, Grace, Noel and Josephine, her daughter-in-law Geraldine, her sons-in-law Robert, Liam, Willie and Patrick, her brother-in-law PJ, her sisters-in-law Bernie, Ettie and Sadie, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, wonderful neighbours and everyone in her care team.”

Supervet Noel had been blessed to spend time with his mother at Christmas. He previously took to Twitter and tweeted: “Happy Christmas everybody. I’m blessed to see my mammy today.

“This morning she said to me, ‘Put on that poncho I crocheted so that I can laugh at ya.’

“She did just that! – followed by ‘I invented that poncho ya know.’ Which she sure did! I love her so much!”

Only six months ago the Supervet shared the news with his fans on Twitter that his dog Keira had passed away. He commented: “It is with profound sadness I share the news that Keira, my beloved companion of nearly 14 years, has passed away.

“My heart is truly broken. She was my best friend in the whole wide world.

“My friend Amy and her son Kyle are broken-hearted too since they have shared her guardianship with me all this time.

“We were so very blessed and lucky to have had her in our lives, lighting the way with her magnificent unconditional love.”

