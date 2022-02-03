Top romantic things for couples to do in Malaga

Looking for something romantic to do in Malaga with your partner? Here we tell you the top seven things for couples to do!

1) Arab baths

A visit to the Arab baths is a great way to surprise your partner. There are various pools with different temperatures and atmospheres. You can also treat yourselves to a massage done by a true professional so that you emerge relaxed and ready to continue discovering the most romantic spots Malaga has to offer.

Book here: https://malagareservas.hammamalandalus.com/datos-reserva.php?id=en

2) Sunset boat trip

At the port, you can find a lot of companies that rent out boats. A professional can take you out on a sunset trip around the beaches of Malaga. After the trip, you can enjoy dinner right there on the boat, either at sea or in the port.

One such company is Mundo Marino. Book here: https://www.mundomarino.es/en/departure-points/malaga/

3) Hotel and spa

You and your partner can spend a few days in Malaga relaxing as much as possible at any of the seafront hotels, which have the very best facilities to ensure a perfect, romantic stay. Make the most of your time there by visiting the hotel spa, where there is usually an option for a couples’ massage. If you choose a hotel with a view of the sea, go up to the terrace at night and have a romantic dinner with candles and champagne.

One such hotel is Gran Hotel Miramar. Book here: https://www.granhotelmiramarmalaga.com/en/spa/

4) Rooftop bar with city view

Malaga boasts a number of rooftop bars with beautiful views of the city, perfect for enjoying a drink with your partner as the sun goes down. One popular one is Hotel Alcazaba Premium’s rooftop bar, located right in the city centre with plenty of other bars and restaurants just minutes away.

Find out more here: https://www.hotelalcazabapremium.com/en/rooftop-bar-malaga/

5) Chocolate therapy

Malaga has a centre called DermoZen that offers chocolate therapy treatments in which chocolate is mixed with oils and applied to the body in a relaxing massage. Cacao generates endorphins, the hormones responsible for providing a sensation of pleasure. The experience includes two glasses of cava to enjoy with your partner.

Book here: https://www.dermozenmalaga.com/regalos-de-masajes

6) Botanical garden

Go for a romantic stroll in the wonderful botanical garden, where you can find a wide variety of intriguing plants from around the world and charming spots to pose for a photo with your loved one. The exedra (a stone bench from the 19th century), the gloriette, the waterfall, the nymph’s pond and the oriental bandstand make it one of the most romantic places to visit in Malaga.

Find out more here: https://laconcepcion.malaga.eu/en/

7) Villanueva’s 10 steps of love

Lastly, 40 km away from the city of Malaga, you can find the most romantic town in all of Andalucia. The town’s slogan is “Villanueva de la Concepción, the ideal place to say I love you”. Around the town, in the squares, streets and parks, there are ten hidden messages of love. Try to find them all and tell your partner how much you love them.

See more here: https://www.villanuevadelaconcepcion.es/8355/com1_md-3/com1_md3_cd-44012/ruta-romantica-de-villanueva-de-la-concepcion

