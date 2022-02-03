The ultimate Estepona travel guide

ESTEPONA is one of the most beautiful towns in Andalucia for travel, it is full of culture, art and history that captivates its visitors.

Estepona is the very essence of a coastal Andalucian town, renowned for its palm-fringed coastline, tapas, mountains and history, it is a popular year-round travel destination.

If you are planning a trip to Estepona, the Euro Weekly News has put together this guide to everything from the best things to do, the weather and the best restaurants and hotels.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Contents

Estepona travel: quick facts

Estepona old Town

Estepona Marina and Fishing port

7 of the best beaches in Estepona

10 of the best things to do in Estepona

10 best restaurants in Estepona

The weather in Estepona

10 best places to stay in Estepona

Getting to Estepona

Important contacts in Estepona

Estepona travel: Quick Facts

Where is Estepona? Estepona is located on the Costa del Sol in the south of Spain in Andalucia

Languages spoken: Spanish. English is also widely spoken in many tourist areas.

Currency: The Euro (€)

Time zone: Estepona is on Central European Standard Time and GMT (+1)

Getting to Estepona: The nearest airport to Estepona is Malaga Airport, which is 40 miles away.

Estepona Old Town

Made up of a compact labyrinth of meandering streets and open squares, Estepona Centro Historico (old town) has undergone an impressive transformation over the recent years to become one of the most attractive and best towns on the Costa del Sol.

The town’s ‘Jardín de la Costa del Sol’ project has seen the roads and squares of the old town remodelled and revitalised and residents were even given the opportunity to choose how they would like their street to be decorated, in terms of flowerpots and plants, so each has its own identity and colour scheme.

The majority of the old town is pedestrianised, making it easy for locals and visitors to enjoy leisurely strolls along its whitewashed streets packed with tapas bars, and restaurants, serving a variety of regional and international cuisine.

Estepona Marina and Fishing port

Estepona’s large marina is close to the heart of the town and has 447 moorings of up to 35 metres in length.

It also has numerous international and Mediterranean cuisine restaurants and cocktail bars that are beautiful in the daytime sun and buzzing after dark.

Marina del Mediterraneo Estepona holds a weekly craft market that is definitely worth visiting and having a stroll around. It is also one of the largest fresh markets in Andalucia.

For those who like to be on the water, Estepona Marina has a variety of boat rentals for trips on the sparkling blue Mediterranean sea.

7 of the best beaches in Estepona

1. Galera Beach

The name of this beach comes from its proximity to the well-known Galera Tower. This beach is easily accessible on foot or by car and is ideal for diving, fishing or windsurfing. It has showers, rubbish bins and beds for hire, making it a lovely day on the beach.

2. Bahia Dorada

Next to Galera Beach is the beautiful Bahia Dorada Beach, in the direction of Marbella. This is a quiet and well-preserved grey sandy beach. It has showers and public toilets, rubbish bins and beds with umbrellas for hire.

3. Cristo Beach

Along the N-340 motorway and next to Estepona port you will find this beach with clear water and fine sand. It is very popular with locals and visitors and has showers, rubbish bins, two sets of access steps, changing rooms adapted to meet disabled needs, chiringuitos, beds and jet skis for hire.

4. La Rada Beach

This beach is famous in Estepona as one of the most popular due to its location next to one of the town’s main streets.

La Rada has been awarded the blue flag for its excellent conditions and is highly recommended for all visitors.

The beach stretches almost 2 miles long and has a variety of restaurants and cafes. It has all the amenities needed for a nice day on the beach, such as showers, chiringuitos, peddle boats and beds for hire.

5. Guadalmansa / Bella Beach

This is a rocky beach ideal for those looking for peace and quiet, it’s also great for fishing.

Guadalmansa Beach is known for how clean and clear the water is. You can access it by following the N-340 motorway and taking the Selwo direction until you turn at kilometre 162 to then turn again into Torre Bermeja access. The beach has showers, rubbish bins, chiringuitos, beds for hire and restaurants close by.

6. Saladillo Beach

Saladillo Beach is a quiet beach and one of the longest in the municipality at around 3.7 miles long.

It has grey sand that is always clean thanks to a municipal cleaning service in the summer season. Saladillo Beach is one of those beaches that is recommended for long walks by the sea.

Here you will find showers, rubbish bins, public toilets, chiringuitos, beds, water skis for hire, as well as a children’s play area.

7. Costa Natura Nudist Beach

For the more adventurous, the Costa Natura is a famous nudist beach located between Guadalobon and Arroyo de Vaquero. This beach is very popular with local and European naturists. It is 0.6 miles long with grey sand and rocks.

The beach has showers, rubbish bins and beds with umbrellas for hire.

10 of the best things to do in Estepona

There are lots of things to do in Estepona, from playing golf, visiting beautiful parks, delving into the history or hiking.

Here is our guide to the best attractions when you travel to Estepona.

1. Play golf in Estepona

One of the best things to do in Estepona is play golf in the sun.

El Paraiso is one of the most established courses on the Costa del Sol and is located in the peaceful El Paraiso valley.

The course has views of the majestic ‘La Concha’ mountain to the north and the sparkling Mediterranean to the south and provides one of the best championship course layouts on the coast.

Open: 7:30am to 6pm everyday

Address: Urb. El Paraiso, Ctra de Cádiz, km 167, 29680

Price: Low season: €70 Mid season: €90 High season: €110

2. Centro Historico de Estepona

Estepona’s charming old town with pedestrian streets lined with flower pots to stroll around and lots of quaint restaurants and cafes to enjoy in the sun.

Open: 24 hours

Address: Calle Aurora, 3, 29680

Price: Walking around Centro Historico de Estepona is free

3. Paseo Maritimo de Estepona

A fabulous three-mile-long promenade next to the impeccably clean beach that is great for strolling along and people watching.

There are many bars and restaurants along the way that are also buzzing at night, as well as lots of shops for browsing.

Open: 24 hours

Address: P.º Maritimo Pedro Manrique, 29680

Price: Walking around Paseo Maritimo de Estepona is free

4. Orquidario de Estepona

The beautiful botanical garden and the orchid garden in Estepona has three glass domes and is an important tourist attraction for lovers of plants and architecture.

Open: 10am to 1:30pm and 3pm to 6pm (closed on Mondays)

Address: Calle Terraza, 86, 29680

Price: Tickets to Orquidario de Estepona cost €3 for adults, 1€ for children between 4 and 11 years and children under 4 are free admission

5. Selwo Aventura

Estepona’s safari park is a great opportunity to enjoy wild nature and see animals such as elephants, lynx, red pandas, meerkats, lions and many more.

You can also book an exciting 4×4 safari trip.

Open: Please refer to the website as opening times vary

Address: Autovia del Mediterraneo, Km. 162, 5, 29680

Price: Tickets to Selwo Aventura cost €18.90 for adults when booked online and offer many discounts on the website

6. Necropolis Prehistorica de Corominas

This interesting and futuristic museum has been established underground, inside a modern ‘Dolmen and Tumulus burial mound’ style construction that dates back to around 3,000 BC.

The five incredibly well-preserved tombs and several skeletons are the best-preserved necropoleis ever found on the Costa del Sol.

Open: 11:30am to 6pm (call ahead of time to arrange your schedule)

Address: Parque, Calle San Isidro Labrador, 29680

Price: General admission to Necropolis Prehistorica de Corominas costs €4 per person

7. Plaza de las Flores de Estepona

The Plaza de las Flores de Estepona (Square of Flowers) is a cosy and bright square in the old town where you can enjoy a drink or typical tapas in the sun.

In it is the Casa de las Tejerinas, which currently houses the Tourist Office and various art collections.

Open: 24 hours

Address: Plaza de las Flores, 729680

Price: Looking around Plaza de las Flores de Estepona is free

8. Palaeontology Museum of Estepona

The Palaeontology museum in Estepona is a natural history museum featuring abundant displays of dinosaurs, marine-life fossils and flora.

A hidden gem in Estepona, the museum holds fossils, dinosaur skeletons, ethnographic findings and bullfighting history.

Open: 9am to 3pm (closed Mondays)

Address: C. Matias Prats, 110, 29680

Price: Visiting the Palaeontology Museum of Estepona is free

9. Parque Del Calvario

This is a very well kept and tranquil park full of flowers, fountains and gardens that it beautiful to stroll around or take a seat and soak up the sun.

In the summer months, music and dance groups perform on a stage set in the lake.

Open: 9am to 12am

Address: Av. Andalucia, 41, 29680

Price: Visiting Parque Del Calvario is free

10. Los Reales de Sierra Bermeja

Sierra Bermeja, or “the Red Range,” boasts fantastic panoramic views of the coast, the field of Gibraltar and North Africa. This mountain range features many winding roads and hiking trails in the forested mountain terrain that extends over a vast 1,234 hectares.

Open: 24 hours

Address: Paraje Natural de los Reales de Sierra Bermeja Estepona, Genalguacil y Casares, Estepona, Genalguacil y Casares

Price: Walking in the Los Reales de Sierra Bermeja is free

10 of the best restaurants in Estepona

Food is one of the best bits of travel and here is our guide to the best restaurants in Estepona.

1. Jaipur Purple

If Indian food is your favourite, Jaipur Purple is top of the list for Indian, Asian, Balti. It also serves vegetarian and vegan options.

Open: 1pm to 12am

Address: Centro Comercial Saladillo Km 166 Local 3-1-4-1 Ctra, N-340, 29680

Booking: 952 88 83 53

Price: €€ – €€€

2. La Carbonara

If you fancy Italian, La Carbonara serves Italian, Mediterranean and Romana food and the pasta is freshly made.

Open: 12pm to 4pm and 7pm to 11pm

Address: C. Ceuta, 18, 29680

Booking: 951 90 11 12

Price: €€ – €€€

3. El Galeon

Visit El Galeon when in Estepona, known for its typical Spanish feel and charming, laid-back atmosphere serving excellent tapas. Vegetarian friendly, vegan and gluten-free options are available.

Open: 7pm to 12am

Address: Plaza Almengual 20, 29680

Booking: 672 58 74 20

Price: €

4. Amura

Famed for its fish, Amura offers a range of healthy seafood, Mediterranean, European and Spanish dishes with vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

Open: 1pm to 4pm and 7pm to 11pm

Address: Puerto Deportivo, local 5, 29680

Booking: 951 46 99 37

Price: €

5. Wild Cafe & Restaurante

Wild Cafe & Restaurante is known for its well presented healthy and contemporary vegan lunchtime food.

It has a young vibe with a great ethos, with vegetarian and gluten-free options too.

Open: 10am to 4:30pm

Address: C. del Mare Nostrum, s/n, 29689

Booking: 951 08 34 73

Price: €€ – €€€

6. Restaurant Chilli

If Mexican food is what you’re looking for, head to Restaurant Chilli, which also offers great Indian cuisine. They have vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

Open: 1pm to 12am

Address: C. Isla Verde, 2, 29680

Booking: 602 83 71 04

Price: €€

7. Le Petit Paris

Le Petit Paris offers a set menu as well as great French food and pasta. It also has a wonderful selection of wines.

Open: 12:30pm to 4pm and 6pm to 10:30pm

Address: Avd del Carmen, rotonda del puerto, local 3B, 29680

Booking: 952 80 24 31

Price: €€

8. Palm Beach

You can’t visit Estepona without going to a beach restaurant, so if that’s what you’re looking for, head to Palm Beach where you can enjoy a great view, freshly prepared salads, burgers and wraps as well as steaks, chicken, pasta, fish and seafood.

Open: 11am to 10pm

Address: Av. España, 2, 29680

Booking: 952 11 35 56

Price: €€

8. Siopa

Siopa is a small Irish-run bar-cafe near the historic centre specialising in bottled craft beers – minus clichéd Gaelic-pub motifs. They serve over 40 craft beers and almost as many gins.

Open: 7pm to 12am

Address: Calle Real, 80, 29680

Booking: 634 05 08 17

Price: €

10. Taberna Mar De Alboran

Taberna Mar de Alboran is a small independent restaurant run by a husband and wife. Known for its pil pil, it also offers vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free dishes.

Open: 12pm to 4pm (closed Saturdays)

Address: Av. Luis Braille, 17, 29680

Booking: 665 67 51 62

Price: €

The weather in Estepona

Estepona’s microclimate and being surrounded by the Sierra Bermeja mountains and the Mediterranean sea brings 325 sunny days per year.

The summer months in Estepona are very pleasant and, because of the combination of dry heat and sea wind, it is never unbearably hot.

Although rare, even in winter, there is a possibility of rain and this period starts early autumn (October) until spring (April). However, even in wintertime when the day starts cloudy, the sun appears on most days.

To see what the weather is like now in Estepona, and for a 7-day forecast, look at our free Estepona weather forecast below.

ESTEPONA WEATHER



10 best places to stay in Estepona

Now you have some more information on the best attractions and restaurants in Estepona, where are the best places to stay when you travel there?

1. H10 Estepona Palace

Close to popular landmarks such as Plaza de Toros de Estepona and Paseo Maritimo de Estepona, it’s easy to experience the best of Estepona from H10 as well as being a family-friendly place to stay.

Address: Avda del Carmen 99 Playa del Guadalobon, 29680

Booking: Book here

Price: €

2. Kempinski Hotel Bahia

Kempinski Hotel Bahia is a luxury front-line beach hotel with three outdoor swimming pools, luscious subtropical gardens and incredible views out over the Mediterranean and the coast of Africa and Gibraltar.

Address: Carretera de Cadiz, Km 159 Playa El Padron, 29680

Booking: Book here

Price: €€€

3. Elba Estepona Gran Hotel & Thalasso Spa

Located on the beachfront very close to the marina and fishing port of Estepona, Elba Estepona Gran & Thalasso Spa is a tranquil place to stay.

Address: Urbanizacion Arena Beach Carretera Estepona – Cadiz, Km 151, 29680

Booking: Book here

Price: €

4. Sol Marbella Estepona Atalaya Park by Melia

Sol Marbella Estepona Atalaya Park is located just a few metres from the beach between the resorts of Marbella and Estepona and with its multi-purpose sports court for basketball, athletics, volleyball and handball, clay tennis courts and a full-size football pitch, it´s great for an active holiday.

Address: Avenida Golondrinas 2, 29688

Booking: Book here

Price: €

5. Estepona Hotel & Spa Resort

Estepona Hotel & Spa Resort is great for couples and families and has a relaxing spa as well as four swimming pools. It also has three restaurants to enjoy.

Address: Arroyo Vaquero Playa Crta. A-7 km 150, 29680

Booking: Book here

Price: €

6. Exe Estepona Thalasso & Spa – Adults only

If adults only accommodation is what you’re looking for, Exe Estepona Thalasso & Spa is the one for you. The hotel has a 24-hour reception, body and facial treatments, vehicle rentals, spa, massages, restaurant, outdoor swimming pool, indoor swimming pool, gym, bar and cafe.

Address: Camino de Brijan S/N, 29680

Booking: Book here

Price: €

7. Ona Valle Romano Golf & Resort

If you’re looking for accommodation that also offers golf, Ona Valle Romano Golf & Resort consists of a residential development and an 18 -hole golf course, just 5 minutes drive from the beach at Estepona.

Address: C/ Flaminio, 2. Urb. Valle Romano, 29680

Booking: Book here

Price: €

8. Casa De La Borrega

Located in the beautiful old town of Estepona, the charming Casa De La Borrega is a cosy but stately sixteenth-century mansion that has been converted into tourist apartments for a quaint stay.

Address: Calle Correo Viejo 9, 29680

Booking: Book here

Price: €€

9. Marriott’s Playa Andaluza

Marriott’s Playa Andaluza is a stone’s throw from the beach and great for a holiday with family and friends, offering a fully equipped kitchen, gym, spa as well as a range of activities.

Address: Carretera de Cadiz, Km 168, 29680

Booking: Book here

Price: €€

10. Hotel Boutique Casa Veracruz

If you would prefer to stay at an Andalucian-style guest house while in Estepona, the charming Hotel Boutique Casa Veracruz is located in the beautiful old town and close to popular tourist spots.

Address: Calle Veracruz 22, 29680

Booking: Book here

Price: €

Getting to Estepona

Malaga airport hosts national and international flights throughout the year.

Bus

Estepona is around 20 miles from Malaga Airport, where you can get a Malaga EMT bus to the Malaga bus station and then travel by bus to Estepona from there.

Train

Alternatively, you can get a train to from Malaga Airport’s own train station to Malaga Maria Zambrano and then cross the road to the bus station and travel by bus to Estepona. The trains are more frequent than the buses.

Important contacts in Estepona

Travelling somewhere new is fun but it’s important to know the contact information for the emergency services.

Emergency services, including health, fire and police: 112

Reporting a theft: 902102112

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.