Spain to consider seven days of paid care leave to allow people to look after their family.

Ione Belarra the Minister for Social Rights and Agenda 2030 has put forward a proposal to include a minimum of seven days of paid care leave as part of the Families Act. The Minister plans that the care leave would be used for looking after children, parents and other cohabitants.

The proposal was put forward on Thursday, February 3. The White Paper for a national framework on family support and protection was presented at the Caixa Forum.

Belarra commented on the proposal and explained: “COVID has taught us how important it is to take care of ourselves and to have time to take care of others, and these are lessons that are here to stay.

“For this reason, we think that Spain needs to begin to bring itself into line with other European Union countries and establish care leave, of at least 7 days per year per person, which is 100% paid.”

The Minister hopes that this paid leave would allow you to “stay at home to look after your children when they have spent a bad night vomiting or have a fever”, and even be able to “ask for the day to take your parents to the doctor or to be with your partner if they are ill”.

Belarra added: “In short, a leave that gives families peace of mind when they need to be near their loved ones.”

Belarra and the Minister for Equality, Irene Montero proposed that the family act will include paid care leave of up to 9 days. The nine days would be for instances where travelling to another autonomous community is needed. Otherwise, only seven days would be granted.

