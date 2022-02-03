Whether you choose to spend the day watching TV on the sofa or you are at a desk job all day, the negative effects of being sedentary are the same. Read on to find out why you should get up off the sofa right now.

Our society is becoming increasingly sedentary. Even though we all know exercise is good for us, sometimes the temptation to stay at home gets the better of us. However, being sedentary is much more dangerous than you think – here are six reasons to get up off the sofa right now.

Regular physical activity reduces the risk of depression by helping our bodies to secrete endorphins, which improves our mood, and being sedentary can often have the opposite effect. Being active doesn’t have to mean intense physical activity. Experts say that moderate physical activity three times a week is much better than something intense just once a week. Just because you are not overweight or obese does not mean that a sedentary lifestyle is not taking its toll on your health. A slim person who is sedentary may be in much poorer health than an overweight person who is active. Being sedentary is not our natural state as human beings. The human species has evolved and adapted to be physically active over our lifetime, which means that a sedentary lifestyle just does not suit the human body. People who have sedentary lifestyles are likely to have more difficulty sleeping. Specialists in sleep medicine recommend physical exercise to guarantee a good night’s rest, as physical exercise helps us fall asleep more easily and wake up feeling more refreshed.

