Shipwreck confirmed as Captain Cook’s Endeavour after a 22-year search.

Australian National Maritime Museum chief executive Kevin Sumption has confirmed that British explorer James Cook’s ship HMS Endeavour has finally been discovered by archaeologists.

The scientists have been combing the water in search of the wreckage for more than two decades. HMS Endeavour has been lying at the bottom of the ocean for nearly 250 years.

Sumption confirmed that the discovery was made in Newport Harbor, Rhode Island. He also confirmed that the shipwreck has been identified. This has caused some controversy though as another expert believes that it is “premature” to say it is the Endeavour.

Sumption revealed: “It’s arguably one of the most important vessels in Australia’s maritime history,

“I am satisfied that this is the final resting place of one of the most important and contentious vessels in Australia’s maritime history,

“Based on archival and archaeological evidence, I’m convinced it’s the Endeavour.”

He went on to add: “It’s an important historical moment, as this vessel’s role in exploration, astronomy and science applies not just to Australia, but also Aotearoa New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.”

Dr Kathy Abbass is the lead investigator of the Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project. She believes that the announcement is premature. She feels that the final report should be shared on the RIMAP system before the discovery is confirmed.

Speaking to ABC she explained: “What we see on the shipwreck site under study is consistent with what might be expected of the Endeavour, but there has been no indisputable data found to prove the site is that iconic vessel, and there are many unanswered questions that could overturn such an identification,

“RIMAP recognises the connections between Australian citizens of British descent and the Endeavour but RIMAP’s conclusions will be driven by a proper scientific process and not Australian emotions or politics.”

