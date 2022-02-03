Second resignation from Downing Street in a matter of hours.

Downing Street rocked by its second resignation in only a matter of hours

A second shock resignation has occurred within Downing Street this evening, Thursday, February 3. Jack Doyle, the Prime Minister’s press secretary has now handed in his resignation.

Mr Doyle becomes the second high-profile departure from No10 in just a few hours. Earlier today, citing the Jimmy Savile slur leveled at Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, one of Boris Johnson’s most loyal aides, Munira Mirza, quit her position.

It is believed that Mr Doyle’s resignation has nothing to do with the recent ‘partygate’ allegations, nor the furore over the controversial comments made by Mr Johnson.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“It was always my intention to do two years. Recent weeks have taken a terrible toll on my family life. Thank you all for your hard work and dedication. I wish you all the best for the future”, he is reported to have told his staff.

Allegations had surfaced that the PM’s director of communications had handed out awards during a party in December 2020 in Downing Street, as well as making a speech.

“Jack Doyle has left government. He has made a huge contribution and the Prime Minister is immensely grateful for the work he has done”, said a spokesperson for No10, as reported by metro.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.